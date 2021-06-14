https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/558275-eight-states-see-rise-in-new-covid-19-infections

Eight states are experiencing a rise in new COVID-19 infections, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Wyoming have seen cases rise in their state in the past two weeks, John Hopkins reported.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, all of those states have lower than average vaccination rates other than Hawaii. The average vaccination rate per state is 43 percent, according to USA Today.

The United States is struggling to meet President BidenJoe BidenBiden prepares to confront Putin Ukrainian president thanks G-7 nations for statement of support Biden aims to bolster troubled Turkey ties in first Erdoğan meeting MORE’s goal of having 70 percent of Americans fully vaccinated by July 4th.

Sixty-four percent of Americans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 43 percent being fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

The U.S. now has more 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with at least 599,769 deaths in the country, according to John Hopkins data.

