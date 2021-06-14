https://hannity.com/media-room/enough-republicans-introduce-bill-to-censure-omar-squad-for-anti-israeli-rhetoric/

Leading the way are Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., who are introducing a resolution to censure Omar, D-Minn., and her three closest allies in the “Squad.” The resolution alleges that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Omar have said things that “publicly support the actions of a recognized terrorist organization.”

The resolution also says “Omar accused the United States of backing crimes against humanity,” notes that “Ocasio-Cortez accused the Government of Israel of committing ”human rights abuses,’ says “Tlaib accused the Government of Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ against Palestinians,” and accuses Pressley of equating support of Israel to “supporting oppression, violence, and apartheid.”

The resolution for censure would simply express the House of Representatives’ sentiment that the actions of the four members are inappropriate and would not carry any official consequences.

But it is very unlikely to pass despite the fact many Democrats strongly disagree with the “Squad” members’ stance toward Israel. Omar issued a clarification to her controversial comments last week and at least some of the moderate Democrats who were condemning her say they accept it and want to move on. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said the same.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to Members of Congress openly defending terrorist attacks by Hamas against our close ally Israel nor their dangerous rhetoric which has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country,” Waltz said in a statement.

“I’ve seen firsthand gross atrocities against women and ethnic minorities at the hands of the Taliban. I’ve personally been fired upon by terrorists hiding behind women and children and seen the Taliban place suicide vests on teenagers,” Waltz, who is a former Green Beret, added. “For members of the U.S. Congress to make equivalencies to Israel and the American military, which puts its own soldiers at risk to avoid civilian casualties, is ignorant of the facts, shameful, and should be condemned in the strongest terms.”

“Last week, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar compared the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban,” Tenney said. “Sadly, this is not out of character for ‘The Squad,’ who have made a habit of trafficking in anti-Semitic rhetoric. Their actions have been completely unchecked by Democratic leadership in the House, even as vile attacks against Jewish Americans are rising.”