https://hannity.com/media-room/enough-republicans-introduce-bill-to-censure-omar-squad-for-anti-israeli-rhetoric/
Leading the way are Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., who are introducing a resolution to censure Omar, D-Minn., and her three closest allies in the “Squad.” The resolution alleges that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Omar have said things that “publicly support the actions of a recognized terrorist organization.”
The resolution also says “Omar accused the United States of backing crimes against humanity,” notes that “Ocasio-Cortez accused the Government of Israel of committing ”human rights abuses,’ says “Tlaib accused the Government of Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ against Palestinians,” and accuses Pressley of equating support of Israel to “supporting oppression, violence, and apartheid.”
The resolution for censure would simply express the House of Representatives’ sentiment that the actions of the four members are inappropriate and would not carry any official consequences.
But it is very unlikely to pass despite the fact many Democrats strongly disagree with the “Squad” members’ stance toward Israel. Omar issued a clarification to her controversial comments last week and at least some of the moderate Democrats who were condemning her say they accept it and want to move on. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said the same.
“We cannot turn a blind eye to Members of Congress openly defending terrorist attacks by Hamas against our close ally Israel nor their dangerous rhetoric which has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country,” Waltz said in a statement.
“I’ve seen firsthand gross atrocities against women and ethnic minorities at the hands of the Taliban. I’ve personally been fired upon by terrorists hiding behind women and children and seen the Taliban place suicide vests on teenagers,” Waltz, who is a former Green Beret, added. “For members of the U.S. Congress to make equivalencies to Israel and the American military, which puts its own soldiers at risk to avoid civilian casualties, is ignorant of the facts, shameful, and should be condemned in the strongest terms.”
“Last week, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar compared the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban,” Tenney said. “Sadly, this is not out of character for ‘The Squad,’ who have made a habit of trafficking in anti-Semitic rhetoric. Their actions have been completely unchecked by Democratic leadership in the House, even as vile attacks against Jewish Americans are rising.”
BIBI BLOCKS THE SQUAD: Netanyahu Releases Statement, Says Reps ‘Deny Israel’s Legitimacy’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.19
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied access to the country for Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Thursday; saying they routinely “deny Israel’s legitimacy” and call for a boycott against the Jewish State.
Read his full statement below:
No country in the world respects America and the American Congress more than the State of Israel. As a free and vibrant democracy, Israel is open to critics and criticism with one exception: Israeli law prohibits the entry into Israel of those who call for and work to impose boycotts on Israel, as do other democracies that prohibit the entry of people who seek to harm the country.
In fact, in the past the US did this to an Israeli member of Knesset, as well as to other public figures from around the world. Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting the legislation of boycotts against Israel in the American Congress.
Only a few days ago, we received their itinerary for their visit in Israel, which revealed that they planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy.
For instance: they listed the destination of their trip as Palestine and not Israel, and unlike all Democratic and Republican members of Congress who have visited Israel, they did not request to meet any Israeli officials, either from the government or the opposition.
A week ago, Israel warmly welcomed some 70 Democratic and Republican members of Congress, who expressed broad bipartisan support for Israel, which was also demonstrated a month ago in a resounding bipartisan vote against BDS in Congress.
However, the itinerary of the two Congresswomen reveals that the sole purpose of their visit is to harm Israel and increase incitement against it.
In addition, the organization that is funding their trip is Miftah, which is an avid supporter of BDS, and among whose members are those who have expressed support for terrorism against Israel.
Therefore, the minister of interior has decided not to allow their visit, and I, as prime minister, support his decision.
Nonetheless, if Congresswoman Tlaib submits a humanitarian request to visit her relatives, the minister of interior has announced that he will consider her request on the condition that she pledges not to act to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit.
‘FREEDOM SQUAD’: Incoming Rep Creating Her Own Conservative ‘Squad’ to Combat AOC’s Crew
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.15.20
A newly elected Republican Congresswoman is forming her own “Freedom Squad” to counter-balance Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her far-left “Squad” in the House of Representatives.
“Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis will be the only Republican member in the New York City delegation come January and she is promising to be a conservative counterweight to Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by fighting for the ‘right’ and forming her own ‘squad’ of anti-Socialists,” reports the NY Post.
“Malliotakis — who defeated first-term Democratic Rep. Max Rose in the 11th CD that encompasses right-leaning Staten Staten Island and southern Brooklyn — said AOC’s leftist agenda has gone largely unchecked in the liberal Big Apple,” adds the newspaper.
“New York City needs a two-party system. We need someone who is going to be a counterbalance to AOC,” Malliotakis, 40, told The Post just hours after Rose conceded the race to her.
Read the full report at the NY Post.