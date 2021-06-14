https://noqreport.com/2021/06/14/eric-clapton-lost-the-use-of-his-hands-after-second-covid-19-jab/

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton recently shared his experience after getting the COVID-19 jab, revealing that one of the side effects for him was losing the use of his hands for an extended period of time. Being a guitarist who is getting ready to go back on tour, that is an extremely shocking ramification of getting the injection.

While many might gloss over the fact that comes across as minor, I’d like to ask you: How can an mRNA vaccine that is supposed to stay localized in the muscle tissue of your should affect the ability to use your hands? Clapton shared that he still struggles with being able to touch certain surfaces without gloves, as well as still being limited in his ability to play the guitar, which is his livelihood.

“Dr” Anthony Fauci has spent the better part of the last six months appearing on whatever Leftist talkshow will take him, spouting off the nonsensical claims that there are ZERO side effects to the COVID-19 “vaccine” and that anyone who says otherwise is nothing more than a conspiracy theorist that is causing harm to the American people.

However, it only took a matter of time before all of our concerns were validated, and it’s even worse than we thought. The CDC just had an emergency meeting over inflammation of adolescent boys’ hearts after getting the jab. Thousands upon thousands of women have been reporting countless reproductive issues after their injections. Even widespread reports of unvaccinated people experiencing side effects after someone close to them got their shot.

Now we have Eric Clapton sharing his experience with losing the use of his hands. And what was the response from the Left? Given their narrative as the loving and compassionate party, you’d think that there’d be an outpouring of support for a music legend like Clapton. If you guessed that, you’d be wrong.

“I would try to reach out to fellow musicians and sometimes I just don’t hear from them anymore. My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails anymore,” Eric told Oracle Films. He is experiencing Cancel Culture for doing nothing more than sharing his experience after being injected with the alleged vaccine.

What does this say about the current state of our country, where the narrative matters more than truth? Where the only thing people are searching for is confirmation bias? Where science is considered “settled” instead of being able to ask questions and search for the truth? What are the Left so terrified of that they can’t even allow a legendary musician share his life altering experience of getting vaccinated?

The very fact that our government and mainstream media are doing everything within their power to get every single person injected with this experimental drug and keep the truth from the eyes of the populous should be proof enough that this is nothing more than a propaganda campaign. There’s a reason why they want you injected. The question that remains unanswered is: Why?

