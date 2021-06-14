https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eric-clapton-speaks-out-against-the-vaccine/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Clapton had a very negative experience with the Vaccine — Timestamped to begin
‘I lost use of my hands for 3 weeks, so I was in real trouble’
This is a brand new interview — not the Rolling Stone piece from a month ago
Eric Clapton is speaking out against Covid-vaccine propaganda after receiving the shot and now suffering from serious side effects. pic.twitter.com/491fT8lIEj
— Sander (@Sander_2021) June 13, 2021