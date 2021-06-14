https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/eric-clapton-speaks-out-against-the-vaccine/

Posted by Kane on June 14, 2021 1:43 pm

Clapton had a very negative experience with the Vaccine — Timestamped to begin

‘I lost use of my hands for 3 weeks, so I was in real trouble’

This is a brand new interview — not the Rolling Stone piece from a month ago

