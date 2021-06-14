https://bigleaguepolitics.com/fake-news-claims-donald-trump-plotted-on-jan-6-with-alex-jones-to-cause-u-s-capitol-insurrection/

The fake news media is floating an unhinged conspiracy that former president Donald Trump plotted with Infowars founder Alex Jones on Jan. 6 to cause what liberals are referring to as an insurrection or a coup against democracy at the U.S. Capitol.

Discredited Russia conspiracy theorist Seth Abramson wrote the article calling for Jones to be arrested as a terror leader. His unhinged ramblings are hidden behind a Substack paywall but his rant on Twitter makes clear his intentions.

2/ I first wrote on this feed *5 months ago* that the video evidence we have from January 6 shows Jones urging people *not* to go into the Capitol or commit acts of violence. Because it’s Jones, he slips up once or twice and commends them improperly, but he’s *not* urging crimes. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 12, 2021

4/ PROOF, and my feed, uses the term “insurrectionist leader” in the accurate and legal sense—not the false one Jones supporters want, which would mean only applying that term to the foot soldiers (e.g., the Arizona Proud Boys) who *led the attack itself* on January 6. Sorry—no. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 12, 2021

6/ The *stated* purpose of the march was to get a huge, federal permit-busting volume of angry people to criminally trespass on federal grounds and thereby illegally frustrate federal officials in the operation of their constitutional duties. That *illegal* purpose Jones incited. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 12, 2021

8/ And he incited it with *weeks* of statements on his InfoWars show, his funding efforts, his interviews with fellow insurrectionists like Alexander and Stone, his encouragement of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, his statements in Georgia, his contact with the WH, and more. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 12, 2021

10/ Jones’s biggest lie—which of course his followers never call him on, as so much of what he says is a lie—is that Trump “had the votes” for a ten-day delay in the certification on January 6, and therefore there was “no point” in doing anything that would delay the proceedings. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 12, 2021

12/ Jones and Alexander made clear in statements before *and* after January 6 that they believed it would be possible to instill fear and confusion and a need for delay in members of Congress if they could get a sufficient number of people *illegally* onto secure federal grounds. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 12, 2021

14/ The one thing I agree with Jonesists on is this: there are many jerks on Twitter who don’t check their facts and accuse people—including me—of things that never happened. It is wrong to accuse Jones of fomenting violence *on January 6* because he’s on video trying to stop it. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 12, 2021

END/ So if you’re here because you think this is some “muh insurrection” feed, grow the hell up. I’m an attorney and have worked in the federal criminal justice system as an investigator. I’m an academic and Trump historian and PROOF is careful, fully sourced, *serious* research. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 12, 2021

Much has been written about Jan. 6 and what exactly caused the violence that happened on that day, but what has become clear in the months since is that the Democrats have keyed in on this event as their Reichstag Fire to rip up the Bill of Rights and bring the war on terror to the homeland.

Big League Politics has reported on how the feds are already showing up at the doors of patriots and pointing guns in their faces based on false intel:

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sent jackbooted thugs to point weapons in the faces of a Homer, Ala. couple, shouting insane nonsense about Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, but had the wrong people.

FBI goons went after Paul and Marilyn Hueper, small business owners who operate Homer Inn & Spa, by kicking in their doors at 9am on Apr. 28. They had incorrectly identified Marilyn as a rioter, even though there are many differences between her appearance and the appearance of an individual who allegedly participated in the violent display inside the Capitol.

“It was a little alarming when I turned around the corner. The first thing they did was start barking out commandments,” Paul Hueper said of his experience with the federal thugs during an appearance on Bird’s Eye View, a radio program based out of Kenai.

Paul was separated from his wife, and the feds refused to produce a search warrant for hours as they destroyed property and rifled through their possessions.

“We sat there really for the first hour, not knowing what’s going on,” Paul said on the Bird’s Eye View. “They never offered for us to be comfortable,” he added, “It was very harshly done.”

The feds interrogated Marilyn, showed her the picture, and she pointed out the many differences between herself and the individual they were falsely accusing her of being. The clueless and incompetent FBI goons treated her like she was lying anyway as they made demands about Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, which they are apparently too stupid to track down.”

With the modern radicalized Left completely unmoored from reality, more fake news propagandists will be floating conspiracy theories in attempt to compel Draconian police state measures against their political opponents. This demon Abramson is leading the charge against the U.S. Constitution.

