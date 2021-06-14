https://www.theblaze.com/news/fashion-designer-says-bullying-from-chrissy-teigen-left-him-suicidal-shares-messages-between-them

Fashion designer Michael Costello has come forward as the latest alleged victim of bullying by far-left model Chrissy Teigen, posting purported messages between the two as he confessed that her abuse from years ago continues to torment him and that he remains suicidal because of it.

What are the details?

In an Instagram post Monday afternoon, Costello began by writing:

“I didn’t want to do this but I can not be happy until I speak my mind I need to heal and in order for me to do that I must reveal what I’ve been going through. I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed and have thoughts of suicide.”

The designer revealed that Teigen — who has admitted to previously bullying other celebrities and reportedly urged at least one to kill herself — accused him of being racist over an image she saw online in 2014, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

Messages shared by Costello allegedly show Teigen refusing to speak with him when he was pleading to clear up the situation and his good name.

“Chrissy, I’ve never called anyone the n word,” Costello wrote the model. “Those fake images were photoshopped from a former disgruntled employee.”

“Good luck with that lmao,” Teigen replied. “Hope that story keeps your already dead career going.”

Costello then pleads with Teigen to call him so he can explain himself, supplying his phone number and writing, “I am suffering from this more than you can imagine. So many people are attacking me over this. It’s a fake story but your comment is adding more fuel to the fire.”

“Good!” Teigen responded. “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch.”

Costello wrote to his followers of Tiegen, “Wow, did she live up to her words.”

He claimed that Teigen and stylist Monica Rose actively worked to “threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.”

Costello explained that “so many nights” he stayed awake wanting to kill himself, and that just last week he wrote letters to family and close friends “because I thought taking my own life would be the best way out” from the torment at the hands of the “powerful Hollywood elites.”

Teigen apologizes

Costello’s post came hours after Teigen issued a lengthy apology following weeks of backlash and canceled deals of her own over multiple unearthed instances of her bullying and harassing young female celebrities.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, wrote, in part:

There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.

I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.

She added, “I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”

