As the economy quickly picks up steam in the wake of the Covid pandemic, Americans expect inflation to jump in the months ahead.

Overall, the expectation is that the inflation rate will be up to 4% one year from now — a new high for one-year-ahead inflation expectations — and at 3.6% three years from now, the highest level since August 2013, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Survey of Consumer Expectations for May.

Expectations for how much more consumers will spend on homes, food, rent, gas and the cost of a college education all rose in the most recent report.

At the same time, consumers surveyed by the New York Fed also expected household income and spending to increase, particularly among households with annual income of more than $100,000, the central bank said.

The New York Fed survey is based on about 1,300 households.

The inevitable reopening of the economy will generate some pick-up in inflation, experts say.

Already, the May consumer price index jumped 5% from a year earlier, according to a separate report by the Labor Department, the fastest pace since just before the 2008-09 financial crisis.

“Workers could start to ask for higher wages and speed up their big-ticket purchases, prompting companies to raise prices and creating the very phenomenon of inflation itself,” said Bankrate.com analyst Sarah Foster.