https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/558314-florida-town-accidentally-sells-off-its-water-tower

A man who purchased a building at the base of a water tower in a small Florida town was unaware he was buying the tower too.

Bobby Read, who planned to build a gym at a municipal building underneath the Brooksville water tower, bought the property for $55,000. But at the time of the sale, which closed May 5, Read told the city there seemed to be more in the description than he was asking for in the purchase, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

After the final sale, Read went to get his new address from the county property appraiser’s office where he was informed that he was the new owner of the town’s water tower. Read transferred ownership of the tower back to the town, which is located roughly 50 miles north of Tampa.

The incident created quite a stir in the community, leading to the city redevelopment agency director’s resignation, according to the outlet.

“I don’t know where the blame falls here,” said city council member Blake Bell, who was unhappy for several reasons, including the temporary loss of the tower and the permanent loss of parking.

“We’re council members and we rely on the city manager,” Bell told the paper. “We assume that he has done his due diligence.”

“I’m unhappy that we lost control of our water tower but, number two, we also gave away a lot of parking with it,” Bell continued.

City Manager Mark Kutney claimed the error was caused by a botched legal description of the property.

“We’re human,” Kutney told The Tampa Bay Times. “Sometimes we make a mistake.”

