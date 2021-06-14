https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/06/14/fox-news-whistleblower-ivory-hecker-teases-project-veritas-piece-live-on-fox-news/

It’s really hot in Houston, Texas, with temperatures in the mid- to high-90s all week. Fox 26 reporter Ivory Hecker did a live report about the effect the heat wave is having on air conditioners, but before she did she alerted viewers that a whistleblower report from Project Veritas exposing corporate Fox News was coming out tomorrow and she was involved in blowing the whistle.

According to Hecker, she’s being “muzzled.” She was introduced by the studio anchor as she reported on-location with the story about air conditioners, but began by saying something unexpected.

“Before we get to that story I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers, and from what I’m gathering I’m not the only reporter being subjected to this,” she said.

To their credit if intentional or demerit if they simply weren’t paying attention, the studio did not cut off the broadcast. She continued. “I am going to be releasing some recordings about what happens behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers.”

Where is she going to be releasing the information? You may have heard of them.

:I found a non-profit journalism group called Project Veritas who’s going to help put that our tomorrow so tune into them but as for this heat wave…” she said.

Mic. Drop.

Project Veritas has had whistleblowers come forward from nearly every major news outlet at one point or another over the years. Some of the stories have been blockbusters, including the recent CNN expose. This could be the first major bomb dropped on Fox News from the group.

Some conservatives like Fox News because they think they are the right-leaning alternative to CNN or MSNBC. In reality they are controlled opposition at best. Project Veritas and Ivory Hecker will be blowing it wide open on Tuesday.

Editor’s Note:

I wasn’t a fan of Fox News before the 2020 election, but they revealed their true colors as being adamantly opposed to Donald Trump from top to bottom with few exceptions among their crew and on-air talent. It has been baffling to me to see so many conservatives embrace them, especially when they were exposed as the anti-American propaganda machine that they are.

Fox News is not CNN or MSNBC, but in a way that’s even worse. At least with the other two we know where their allegiances lie. With Fox News, they can tell the truth one day then suppress it the next. I am extremely excited to see what Project Veritas and these intrepid whistleblowers have to say.

