Ivory Hecker is a Fox 26 reporter in Houston and she had this to say tonight

“I want to let you the viewers know that Fox Corp has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewer. And from what I’m gathering I’m not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you the viewer. I found a non-profit journalism group called Project Veritas who is going to help put that out TOMORROW, so tune into them.”