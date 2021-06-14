https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/future-leader-of-the-free-world/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Student leaves school rather than wear mask

Jenna Wilson says she already got a nosebleed into her mask last week while sitting in her Cahill Elementary School classroom that has no air conditioning. “Two hours into our class, it was just so hot in there that I felt like I couldn’t breathe and I was gonna pass out,” Jenna explains.

When given the option keep the mask on or go home, Jenna left school.