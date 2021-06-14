https://www.dailywire.com/news/g7-summit-woke-agenda-boris-johnson-wants-world-more-feminine-and-gender-neutral

The agenda set at last week’s Group of 7 summit included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pining over a world more “feminine” and “gender neutral.”

“We need to make sure that as we recover, we level up across our societies and we build back better,” Johnson said, the New York Post reported. “And I actually think that we have a huge opportunity to do that, because as G7, we are united in our vision for a cleaner, greener world, a solution to the problems of climate change. And in those ideas, in those technologies, which we’re all addressing together, I think there is the potential to generate many, many millions of high-wage, high-skill jobs.”

“And I think that is what the people of our countries now want us to focus on,” the conservative PM continued.

“They want us to be sure that we’re beating the pandemic together and discussing how we’ll never have a repeat of what we’ve seen, but also that we’re building back better together,” Johnson said. “And building back greener and building back fairer and building back more equal and in a more gender-neutral and perhaps a more feminine way. How about that, apart from everything else. So those are some of the objectives that we have before us at Carbis Bay.”

The summit comprises seven of the world’s most powerful government leaders: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States. The nations combine for about half of the global economy.

The Post highlighted that Johnson was borrowing language from President Joe Biden, repeatedly talking about “building back better” — and that the remarks from Johnson were ridiculed by some as “comically woke”:

Johnson, appearing to align his agenda with President Biden’s, said that the world’s most economically powerful democracies must “build back better” after the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden, who sat to Johnson’s immediate left at a round table, is pushing Congress to approve massive electric vehicle and child care spending in a campaign branded “Build Back Better.” Johnson, a romantically rapacious Conservative Party leader known as “a dog” to his people for his many affairs and marriages, emerged as an unlikely champion of what some viewers mocked as a comically “woke” G7 agenda.

When G7 leaders met back in February, Biden announced the end to his predecessor President Donald Trump’s “America First”-era politics. The Daily Wire reported:

President Biden told leaders at the G-7 summit on Friday, the same day the U.S. reentered the Paris Agreement, that the days of “America First” diplomacy championed by former President Trump were over, according to The New York Times. As the New York Post, which cited Biden’s intent to declare on Friday that the “America First” era was over, noted, “Biden has swiftly dismantled Trump’s foreign policy agenda, which saw the U.S. withdraw from the World Health Organization, the Paris Agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump believed were against the nation’s interests.”

