https://hannity.com/media-room/getting-worse-biden-mixes-up-syria-and-libya-three-times-in-90-seconds/

President Biden continued his week-long European tour on Sunday where he confused the countries of Syria and Libya three times in 90 seconds.

“We can work together with Russa… For example, in Libya, we should be opening up the passes to be able to go through. To provide food, and economic, vital assistance to a population that’s in real trouble,” said Biden.

“I’m going to try very hard, oh, and by the way, there’s places where… I shouldn’t be starting off negotiating in public,” he added. “Russia has engaged in activities that are contrary to international norms, but they have also bitten off some real problems… For example, rebuilding Libya, they’re there!”

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Syria with Libya THREE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/8iewTindfr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

“I’m hopeful that we can find an accommodation where we can save the lives of people in Libya,” concluded the President.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

