Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A group of Republican lawmakers plan to introduce a resolution condemning members of the Democratic “squad” in the House for their anti-Semitic rhetoric. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) recently likened Israel to a terrorist organization, and the entire “squad” consistently undermines Israel’s right to defend itself from attacks. Reps. Mike Waltz, @RepJimBanks , & @claudiatenney to introduce a censure resolution condemning Reps. Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, & Pressley for defending foreign terrorist organizations, denouncing Israel, & rhetoric which contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across America. — Congressman Waltz Press (@RepWaltzPress) June 14, 2021 Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), an Army Green Beret who spearheaded the censure resolution, said that the progressive lawmakers’ rhetoric is “ignorant of the facts” and “shameful.”

"We cannot turn a blind eye to Members of Congress openly defending terrorist attacks by Hamas against our close ally Israel nor their dangerous rhetoric which has contributed to anti-Semitic attacks across the country," he said. "I've seen firsthand gross atrocities against women and ethnic minorities at the hands of the Taliban. I've personally been fired upon by terrorists hiding behind women and children and seen the Taliban place suicide vests on teenagers. For members of the U.S.

