Hamas issued press release denouncing US Rep. Illhan Omar (@Ilhan) for equating the ‘Palestinian resistance’ to the ‘crimes’ of Israel & US invasion in Afghanistan. They appreciate her stance on justice, especially for Palestinians. But asks her to describe events ‘accurately.’ pic.twitter.com/gWO34xGQqx — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) June 11, 2021

“The remarks made by U.S. congresswoman Ilhan Omar are very peculiar; she equated the victim and the executioner when she treated the resistance of the Palestinian people, the Israeli crimes in Palestine, and the U.S. aggression in Afghanistan as on equal footing,” Basem Naim, a Hamas spokesperson, wrote on the group’s website.

“Hamas highly appreciates Omar’s stances in support of justice and the rights of the oppressed around the world, foremost among them is the just rights of the Palestinian people. However, it is unacceptable to make such an unfair comparison, which contradicts with basic norms of justice and international law.”

Ilhan Omar’s comments last week…