https://noqreport.com/2021/06/14/here-is-how-to-validate-the-lab-leak-theory-for-sure/

Share the truth

AP Photo/Ng Han Guan Over the past few weeks, and much to the chagrin of the ChiComs (despite a daily onslaught of blame-shifting by their state-run media), the dam seems to have been broken on discussing and debating the origin of their virus. For the past year, Big Tech and the Democrat-media complex have pushed the zoonotic disease theory (i.e., the virus jumped from an animal – supposedly a bat – to a human) as the “science-based” explanation for the emergence of the virus while squelching and ridiculing any discussion that the virus may have been accidentally (or even purposely) leaked from a laboratory – the primary candidate being the biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Facebook and Twitter in particular have suspended the accounts of people who have discussed scientific analyses pointing to the lab leak theory as being correct.

Before examining what the ChiCom media are saying about the virus origins these days, a correlation of forces seems to have precipitated a flurry of media reports in Western media that have “resurrected” the lab origin theory: First, Nicholas Wade, a former long-time science writer at The New York Times wrote a lengthy […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

