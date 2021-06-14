https://thelibertydaily.com/how-kamala-harris-got-conned-into-becoming-the-border-czar/

To say Kamala Harris’ avoidance of the southern border of the United States is awkward is as obvious as Joe Biden’s embarrassing representation of the United States at the G7 Summit. World leaders and journalists literally laughed at Biden on multiple occasions just as surely as people cringe whenever Harris tries to deflect about her border avoidance.

There seems to be a simple solution. She can go to the border. She’s the Vice President of the United States of America, which means she has time to do whatever she wants and the resources to make it happen. At this point it’s clear she does not want to go… at least not yet. She’s holding out for something, and one of our sources at NOQ Report gave me a bit of insight.

Harris and her loyalists in the White House are fighting Joe Biden’s people. It has been kept under wraps well by the two feuding tribes, mostly because mainstream media would never report on an internal cold war between two Democrats, especially the two they helped to steal the 2020 election.

According to my source, Harris didn’t want to be thrust into the role of “border czar” so they negotiated to have her handle the foreign relations aspect of it all. She did not want to deal with DHS, CBP, or ICE because attachment to those agencies meant she would lose “woke cred” when she did not immediately defunding them the moment she had the chance (which she technically could never do, but don’t trust progressives to understand civics). They convinced her to take on the role of working with nations in Central and South America and told her she didn’t have to deal with border enforcement directly.

Biden’s press conference announcing her new responsibility was relatively clear. The wording was agreed upon by both sides to indicate that she would not be the “border czar” but would be leading diplomatic efforts to address the root cause of migration. A reading of the relevant parts of the joint announcement hints at a carefully positioned expression of what she’s supposed to be doing.

Biden: “So this new surge we’re dealing with now started with the last administration, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to — and to stop what’s happening. “And so, this increase has been consequential, but the Vice President has agreed — among the multiple other things that I have her leading — and I appreciate it — agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept re- — the returnees, and enhance migration enforcement at their borders — at their borders. “We’re already talking with Mexico about that; she’s already done that. We’re going to be dealing with a full team now that we have to be able to deal with the problem here at home, but also to deal with it now in terms of in country.” … Harris: “Well, thank you, Mr. President and for having the confidence in me. And there’s no question that this is a challenging situation. As the President has said, there are many factors that lead precedent to leave these countries. And while we are clear that people should not come to the border now, we also understand that we will enforce the law and that we also — because we can chew gum and walk at the same time — must address the root causes that — that cause people to make the trek, as the President has described, to come here. “And I look forward to engaging in diplomacy with government, with private sector, with civil society, and — and the leaders of each in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to strengthen democracy and the rule of law, and ensure shared prosperity in the region. “We will collaborate with Mexico and other countries throughout the Western hemisphere. And as part of this effort, we expect that we will have collaborative relationships to accomplish the goals the President has and that we share.”

Here’s the problem. Despite her best efforts to make it clear she was not going to be the “border czar,” nearly everyone in media on both the left and the right determined that she was being made into the border czar. This was an intentional development orchestrated by the Biden wing of the White House. In other words, they trapped her into the role and the only way she could get out of it is if she were to throw Biden and his team under the bus. Doing so would effectively end her political career.

The moment Harris goes to the border, she will be writing her status as de facto border czar in stone. She knows that. Her team knows that. Biden’s team knows that. She’s backed into a corner and her response has been to not give Team Biden the win. She’s holding out for one thing: A public reiteration by Biden that she is not the border czar. At this point, the only way that can actually happen is if he assigns someone to become the border czar, someone who will work under Harris and handle our side of the border while she gallivants to Central America to try to convince people their counties aren’t all that terrible.

This has become worse than awkward for Kamala Harris. It has become full-blown uncomfortable as every public engagement she has is riddled with questions from reporters and hecklers about her conspicuous avoidance. Who will blink first?

