ERCOT has issued a Conservation Alert, and Texans are being asked to safely reduce their electric use.
Texans are being asked to reduce their electric use as much as possible for the rest of the week. Electric demand was predicted to outpace supply Monday afternoon as temperatures soar into the triple digits throughout the state, data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas shows.