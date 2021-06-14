https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/eric-clapton-lost-the-use-of-his-hands-after-second-covid-19-jab

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton recently shared his experience after getting the COVID-19 jab, revealing that one of the side effects for him was losing the use of his hands for an extended period of time. Being a guitarist who is getting ready to go back on tour, that is an extremely shocking ramification of getting the injection.

While many might gloss over the fact that comes across as minor, I’d like to ask you: How can an mRNA vaccine that is supposed to stay localized in the muscle tissue of your should affect the ability to use your hands? Clapton shared that he still struggles with being able to touch certain surfaces without gloves, as well as still being limited in his ability to play the guitar, which is his livelihood.

“Dr” Anthony Fauci has spent the better part of the last six months appearing on whatever Leftist talkshow will take him, spouting off the nonsensical claims that there are ZERO side effects to the COVID-19 “vaccine” and that anyone who says otherwise is nothing more than a conspiracy theorist that is causing harm to the American people.

However, it only took a matter of time before all of our concerns were validated, and it’s even worse than we thought. The CDC just had an emergency meeting over inflammation of adolescent boys’ hearts after getting the jab. Thousands upon thousands of women have been reporting countless reproductive issues after their injections. Even widespread reports of unvaccinated people experiencing side effects after someone close to them got their shot.

Now we have Eric Clapton sharing his experience with losing the use of his hands. And what was the response from the Left? Given their narrative as the loving and compassionate party, you’d think that there’d be an outpouring of support for a music legend like Clapton. If you guessed that, you’d be wrong.

“I would try to reach out to fellow musicians and sometimes I just don’t hear from them anymore. My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails anymore,” Eric told Oracle Films. He is experiencing Cancel Culture for doing nothing more than sharing his experience after being injected with the alleged vaccine.

What does this say about the current state of our country, where the narrative matters more than truth? Where the only thing people are searching for is confirmation bias? Where science is considered “settled” instead of being able to ask questions and search for the truth? What are the Left so terrified of that they can’t even allow a legendary musician share his life altering experience of getting vaccinated?

The very fact that our government and mainstream media are doing everything within their power to get every single person injected with this experimental drug and keep the truth from the eyes of the populous should be proof enough that this is nothing more than a propaganda campaign. There’s a reason why they want you injected. The question that remains unanswered is: Why?

YouTube, Spotify, and other Big Tech platforms are taking Freedom First Network down

It’s no secret we speak our minds and bring on guests who do the same. That’s one of the biggest reasons we put together the Freedom First Network in the first place. There are far too many news outlets, including so-called “conservative” media companies, who are so beholden to Big Tech that they temper their perspectives at best and outright coverup the truth at worst. Many, as you all know, will blatantly lie in order to maintain the narrative that supports the radical agenda taking over much of the United States.

We have had our YouTube channel taken down. Many of our shows have been suppressed or removed by Facebook and Twitter. Spotify banned one of our shows completely from their platform. Google hates us. We’ve even been censored by some of the smaller players like Medium, Transistor, and Captivate. But we stand behind our reporting and perspectives and we refuse to bow down to Big Tech tyranny for the sake of pageviews or video plays.

This isn’t the easiest road to travel, especially for a media company that is so new. We launched Freedom First Network in 2020 to fight against the very censorship that we’re seeing so widespread today. We have found great homes for our content on freer speech platforms like Rumble and we’re putting our best efforts forward into building our presence on Locals. Nevertheless, we cannot do it alone. We need help.

One of the things cofounders Jeff Dornik and JD Rucker agreed to from the start was to never be the pawns of companies that do not embrace our worldview. Finding advertisers and affiliates is easy; we receive requests by companies wanting to be pushed on our shows every day. But it’s important to us that we’re promoting companies, services, and products that are beneficial to maintaining a Freedom First stance in America. As a result, we do not take on sponsors easily. We would rather rely on our own products like Freedom First Coffee and the support of our wonderful viewers, listeners, and readers.

Those who want to support us and help keep the fight for America’s future moving forward can do so by donating through our Locals page. There, you can donate monthly or one-time. Some have told us to use Patreon or GoFundMe, but both of those platforms have demonstrated a hatred for free speech. Locals does not. They embrace it. We encourage everyone to join us on Locals, but donations are greatly appreciated as well. We do not have day jobs. Our fight for freedom is a full-time gig.

Please feel free to reach out to us through our contact form. It goes directly to our founders, so if you’re interested in getting involved, investing, sponsoring, or even bringing a show to our network, let us know. May God Bless the United States of America!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

