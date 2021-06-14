https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/14/instant-classic-biden-120-days-moment-gets-even-more-chilling-with-help-from-movie-the-ring-with-hillary-cameo/

At the G7 Summit, President Biden had a number of notable moments (that were notable for the wrong reasons). If you missed a couple of those moments, here’s a more entertaining way to view them — this is pretty darn funny:

LOL. An instant classic!

Just a little.

