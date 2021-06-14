http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IIR2UtxQtFc/

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland celebrated Flag Day on Monday by hoisting the “Progress Pride” flag above the Interior building in Washington, DC.

“Today we celebrate love,” Haaland wrote on social media with a picture of the flag. “For the first time ever, the Progress Pride Flag is raised over Interior. Happy Pride!”

Today we celebrate love. For the first time ever, the Progress Pride Flag is raised over @Interior. Happy Pride! pic.twitter.com/8ahpf1WtKY — Secretary Deb Haaland (@SecDebHaaland) June 14, 2021

The Progress Pride flag is a revised version of the gay pride rainbow flag, including black and brown stripes to represent gay, lesbian, transgender, and intersex people of color, as well as the colors of the pink and baby blue transgender flag.

Haaland went to the roof of the building herself to hoist the flag above the headquarters of the Interior.

It is unclear if Haaland intentionally featured the Progress Pride Flag on Flag Day, a day set to honor the American flag.

Biden issued a proclamation Friday, ordering the American flag to be flown on all government buildings June 14.

“Since the adoption of the Stars and Stripes, Americans — and people around the world — have continuously looked to our flag as a symbol of unity and liberty,” he wrote in his proclamation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

