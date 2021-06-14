https://justthenews.com/world/israel-executes-airstrikes-against-gaza-after-incendiary-balloons-set-fires-jewish-state?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Israel executed airstrikes against Gaza in retaliation after incendiary balloons caused fires in the Jewish State.

The Israeli strikes targeted facilities utilized by Hamas for meetings to plot attacks, Israel’s military said, according to the Associated Press. The IDF noted that its attacks hit targets which housed Hamas operatives in Khan Yunis and Gaza City, the Times of Israel reported.

“Terrorist activity took place in the attacked compound,” the IDF said, according to the Times of Israel. “The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terror acts from the Gaza Strip,” the army noted.

“The Zionist bombing of the Gaza Strip is a failed attempt to stop our people’s solidarity and resistance with the Holy City, and to cover up the unprecedented state of confusion for the Zionist establishment in organizing the so-called ‘flags march,'” said Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasem, according to the Washington Post. “Our people and their valiant resistance will continue to defend our rights and sanctities until the occupier is expelled from our entire land.”

These were the first strikes by Israel into Gaza since Naftali Bennett became the new prime minister on Sunday.

