On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that if Vice President Kamala Harris visited the border, she’d see that people from outside Central America are crossing the border and the flow of migration is not limited to people from the Northern Triangle.

Issa said, “It’s sort of amazing to me that she’s conspicuous in her inability to come to the border, when, in fact, it is clear that we are a draw and that her message of don’t come has been rejected.”

He added that if Harris did pay a visit to the border, “what she’ll see is approximately 100 different countries have — people from 100 different countries have crossed the border. So, it’s not just the three countries of the Northern Triangle.”

