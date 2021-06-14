https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/06/italy-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-too-risky-for-people-60-and-under/











Note: AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is not in use in the U.S.

Italian health officials have halted use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in people age 60 and under. That after the death of a teenager who got the shot and died of a blood clot disorder.

18-year old Camilla Canepa died on Thursday from abdominal blood clots, a low platelet count and brain hemmorrage . She was vaccinated May 25.

Those under age 60 who are due a second dose of AstraZeneca will be given a different brand, according to Italy officials.

Earlier, Italy joined some other European Union countries in halting use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to blood clots in young people. But Italy resumed use of the shots saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

Each Covid-19 vaccine used in the U.S. is under review due to reports of heart and/or blood clotting issues. So far, CDC has said the illnesses are either coincidental, or that the benefits outweigh the risks.

CDC vaccine advisers have set an emergency meeting for Friday to consider use of Covid-19 vaccine in young people after hundreds of reports of heart inflammation in teens and other people under age 30.

Read more in Reuters here.

To support my independent reporting and fight government overreach in Attkisson v. DOJ and FBI, visit here: https://www.gofundme.com/sharyl-attkisson-4th-am-litigation











Share this: Twitter

Facebook

