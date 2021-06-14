https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/joe-biden-quietly-mutters-words-reporters-meeting-turkeys-erdogan-video/

Joe Biden met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit on Monday in Brussels.

A masked Joe Biden looked weak as he walked over to greet Erdogan and attempted a fist bump.

Reporters were held outside of the meeting for over 90 minutes.

When the reporters were finally allowed inside, Joe Biden sat there silently and only muttered a few words.

Biden told reporters, “we had a good meeting” – when the press told Biden they couldn’t hear him, he said “I didn’t say anything.”

Another embarrassment on the world stage.

VIDEO:

After press held outside the Biden-Erdogan meeting for over 90 minutes, we went in. Biden said it was a “very good meeting” and declined to speak beyond that. We thought he may have, and @JonLemire said we couldn’t hear. “I didn’t say anything,” Biden said. Then we left. pic.twitter.com/XggEFQOcwN — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 14, 2021

