Check out this video of Joe Biden trying to talk during the G7 meeting in Cornwall. I can only agree with Tammy Bruce’s observations. The man’s mental capacity is obviously inadequate to fulfill his job responsibilities. The press can avoid talking about Biden’s rapid decline, but they can’t prevent either our allies or our adversaries from noticing it.
This is horrible. At some point his cognitive disfunction has to be considered a natl security threat if only because of the confidence it must give our enemies “President confuses Syria with Libya three times”
pic.twitter.com/R7is0yl2MR
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 13, 2021