Jon Lovitz has been very vocal about fighting against cancel culture because of what it’s done (and is doing) to comedy around the world. Before everyone started taking themselves so damn seriously, comics could (and did) make fun of everyone and everything.

See George Carlin.

See Richard Pryor.

See Eddie Murphy.

See OLD SNL (before they got all weird and woke).

See South Park.

Jon has a point:

I’ve seen innocent friends lose their careers.

It’s enough.https://t.co/hNyYBWb0XE — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 11, 2021

It absolutely is enough. And lucky Jon, some angry overly sensitive troll claims to have seen his act and wants HIM canceled for being ‘outright mean’.

I’ve seen your act. You’re outright mean. You should be cancelled because you’re not funny anymore. You’re just a cad. — SandyTodd (@sandnseaOR) June 14, 2021

A cad?!

*GASP*

Them’s fightin’ words!

Notice the Joe Biden avi … that says it all.

You can say whatever you want, I’m still not going to sleep with you! https://t.co/DGd323fwzz — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 14, 2021

Jon tried keeping it light.

We think?

Then again, maybe he really wouldn’t sleep with this person.

Heh.

*sigh* It’s not funny if the only reason you’re laughing is because someone gets their kicks making other people the butt of their jokes. That’s not funny. — SandyTodd (@sandnseaOR) June 14, 2021

Actually, it can be really funny. In fact, that’s typically how the butt of any joke is supposed to work.

I make fun of everybody, including myself, it’s true! https://t.co/3G898mi28o — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 14, 2021

It is true. Even when we’ve given Jon a hard time (and we have), he pushed back but was also very humble about why we gave him a hard time. Which is probably why we keep writing about him.

No. That’s a lame excuse to call abuse humor because you’ve got nothing better. My kids and grandkids do it all the time. You’re a professional. Do better. — SandyTodd (@sandnseaOR) June 14, 2021

Huh?

I’m not changing my act for you or anyone. I get standing ovations now. It’s ok if you don’t think I’m funny. Not everyone is funny to everybody.

But thanks for the feedback. I’d love to hear a joke you think is funny. Let’s hear it. https://t.co/s9h9hRu9an — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 14, 2021

Asking for feedback? Here’s her/his/their/its chance TO SHINE!

Hey, you’re the one that said it’s not okay to be “outright mean”. I didn’t say nothing you say is funny. I said most of your act devolves into gay bashing and potty jokes. Some people like that, more & more every day. I’m not a comedian. I’m a bitch. But not a cupcake. — SandyTodd (@sandnseaOR) June 14, 2021

Wait, what? We’ve never heard Jon bash gays.

Now it’s just trolling.

You’re not just a bitch. You’re also a liar. https://t.co/u91CGPQS5C — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 14, 2021

Eeek and yet, he’s right.

Did you not say it’s not okay to be “outright mean”? Do you not tell gay jokes? Other rude jokes? Where am I lying? — SandyTodd (@sandnseaOR) June 14, 2021

We’re starting to think this person might not be all there. Note, we typically do not write about randos BUT when they are this entertaining while getting worked over by someone like Jon Lovitz? That’s Twitchy gold, baby.

Yes. I told jokes. That’s not bashing. I also said you shouldn’t bully gay people or anyone. You’re lying about me gay bashing. I’m not changing my act because you or anyone else might not find some of it funny. Look up irony. And this show was four years ago or more! Let it go! https://t.co/xG2GMYfP00 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 14, 2021

It was four years ago so I shouldn’t comment on how it was mean and not funny?? And that you were gay bashing because you “make fun of everybody, even yourself”. Why do you care what I think anyway? — SandyTodd (@sandnseaOR) June 14, 2021

It was funny and still is.. just not to you. https://t.co/cIGlbRNzzI — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 14, 2021

Willing to bet this person doesn’t find much of anything funny.

Just sayin’.

***

