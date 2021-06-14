https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-republicans-file-lawsuit-over-metal-detector-fines/

Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andrew Clyde of Georgia filed a lawsuit this week in Washington, DC against the House Sergeant-at-Arms; saying thousands of dollars in “metal detector fines” violate their rights.

The lawsuit directly challenges new security measures imposed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi following the January 6th riots at the US Capitol.

“It is clear to me that the intent of the speaker is to gain improper influence over the actions of the minority Republican Party and to further speaker Pelosi’s false political narrative. That, and I quote, the enemy is within the House of Representatives, House Resolution 73 is a failure of logic built upon a foundation of Democrat lies that say Republican members and their voters are dangerous domestic terrorists,” Clyde told reporters Monday.

“In the lawsuit, Gohmert and Clyde argue Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker and Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor violated the 27th Amendment of the Constitution, which states, ‘No law varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened,’” reports the Washington Examiner.

“When you have that kind of power and you can delay Republicans from coming in and not enforce it against Democrats, you have a formula for a third-world, theocracy oligarch. This is insane. This is not the way Congress is supposed to work,” Gohmert said. “And that’s why this kind of stuff has never been done. Even in the 1920s, when the speaker had taken all the power to himself, that was not allowed to stand because part of the majority said we can’t allow this kind of concentration of power in the speaker.”

“On Feb 4th, Speaker Pelosi was caught bypassing the metal detectors but has failed to be fined,” stated Clyde on his website QueenPelosi.com. “I intend to be the Congressman who, against all odds, defeats unconstitutional overreach by the radical left and stands up for everyday Americans.”

