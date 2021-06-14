https://www.theblaze.com/news/justice-high-school-graduates-racism-white-supremacy

It was a high school graduation ceremony as rife with woke ideology as you can imagine — but then again, with a moniker like Justice High School, what else could one expect?

What are the details?

By way of introduction, Justice High School — which is part of the Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia — was known as J.E.B. Stuart High School until July 2018 when the powers that be

decided on a name change in order to “represent a fundamental American value but also specifically in honor of three outstanding individuals identified by our community for their roles in championing equal rights, inclusivity, and justice for all: Barbara Rose Johns, Justice Thurgood Marshall, and Col. Louis G. Mendez Jr.”

The school is dominated by students of color; only about 20% are white, according to the latest

demographics. And it’s an “international student body” with “over 50 different languages … from more than 70 countries.”

And last Monday, more than 500 graduates gathered with their caps and gowns — and folks got a taste of what the school apparently is all about.

For starters, about

25 minutes into the ceremony, the class president recited the Pledge of Allegiance — which she called “the nation’s anthem” — and used the phrase “one nation under Allah,” which caused a bit of a stir in the aftermath.

Then came a strident keynote address from Abrar Omeish — the

lone Muslim member of the Fairfax County School Board — who told graduates they’re entering a world full of “racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy.” Her speech begins just before the ceremony’s one-hour mark.

At one point — speaking to students apparently in Arabic — Omeish uttered the word “jihad” after she had urged them in English to “be reminded of the details of your struggle.” In Arabic, “jihad” means “struggle” but also has been tied closely to radical Islam.

But mostly she urged students to live up to their legacies as “the justice class of 2021” since they were “made for something different” and “something bigger” — in other words, to cause “good trouble” as they live as woke activists.

“Social justice is only political for those who can afford to ignore it,” Omeish added to the students, emphasizing that “‘neutral’ is another word for ‘complicit.'”

Eye-opening background

The

Daily Wire reported that the student government president introduced Omeish by highlighting that she was “Virginia co-chair for the Bernie Sanders campaign” and that her father, Esam Omeish, was a “leader and a board member of the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center” who “raised his daughter to be an outspoken woman.” Omeish noted that her dad was in the crowd, the outlet said.

The outlet added that two 9/11 hijackers and the 2009 Fort Hood killer attended the Dar al-Hijrah mosque — and that its American-born imam was Anwar al-Awlaki, an American who was killed under former President Barack Obama for his connection to terrorism.

More from the Daily Wire:

In her introduction, the student leader said Omeish faced “hatred for speaking truth to power about the Palestinian experience” but “continues to overcome and be an example so that young leaders like us will do the same.” The introduction from a student also stated that “two years ago [Omeish’s] civil rights were violated by the police due to her appearance: she was attacked and discriminated against.” That entire incident is on

video, which shows that an officer pulled over her car after watching her run a red light from a distance, from which her appearance was not visible. She repeatedly refused to show her license and then refused to get out of the car, leading to her arrest.

