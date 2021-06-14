http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HLod9Il4w7g/

A-list Hollywood star Kevin Hart is the latest in a growing line of prominent comedians who have spoken out against cancel culture, saying people shouldn’t be expected to live perfect lives.

In an interview with Britain’s The Sunday Times, Kevin Hart said he “personally doesn’t give a shit” about cancel culture but then launched into an attack of the left-wing phenomenon.

“If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached,” Hart told the newspaper, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. “But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f— up! What are you talking about?”

Hart said he’s been canceled “three of four times,” but was “never bothered” by it. The comedian became the target of a left-wing cancel mob when he was chosen to host the Academy Awards in 2019. Journalists unearthed old social media posts in which Hart referred disparagingly to gay people. When the Academy asked him to apologize, Hart said he chose instead to step down.

“When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect?” the comedian told the Sunday Times. “Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand. I don’t expect perfection from my kids. I don’t expect it from my wife, friends, employees. Because, last I checked, the only way you grow up is from f—ing up. I don’t know a kid who hasn’t f—ed up or done some dumb s—.”

Hart said cancel culture has made comedian wary of expressing themselves freely. “You’re thinking that things you say will come back and bite you on the ass. I can’t be the comic today that I was when I got into this.”

He also said people need to lighten up because “we forgot comedians are going for the laugh.”

“You’re not saying something to make people angry,” Hart said. “That’s not why I’m on stage. I’m trying to make you laugh and if I did not make you laugh I failed. That’s my consequence.”

Other prominent comedians who have denounced cancel culture include Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Bill Burr.

