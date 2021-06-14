https://www.dailywire.com/news/kevin-hart-discusses-cancel-culture-when-did-we-get-to-a-point-where-life-was-supposed-to-be-perfect

In an interview with The Sunday Times, comedian and actor Kevin Hart discussed “cancel culture” after he ended his hosting gig for the 2019 Academy Awards over previous tweets and jokes deemed offensive by the “woke.”

“If people want to pull up stuff, go back to the same tweets of old, go ahead,” he said. “There is nothing I can do. You’re looking at a younger version of myself. A comedian trying to be funny and, at that attempt, failing. Apologies were made. I understand now how it comes off. I look back and cringe. So it’s growth. It’s about growth.”

“When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect? Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand,” he continued. “I don’t expect perfection from my kids. I don’t expect it from my wife, friends, employees. Because, last I checked, the only way you grow up is from f—ing up. I don’t know a kid who hasn’t f***ed up or done some dumb sh—.”

Per Fox News, “Hart made sure to note that people who have done something truly damaging to others should be held accountable and face consequences. However, he doesn’t believe that’s always the case when it comes to cancel culture, specifically in his situation.”

Hart made the suggestion that more people simply not agree with one another instead of saying people should be permanently removed from entertainment, the outlet noted.

“People get locked up so they can be taught a lesson,” he explained. “When they get out, they are supposed to be better. But if they come out and people go, ‘I’m not giving you a job because you were in jail’ then what the f*** did I go to jail for? That was my punishment? How do you not give those people a shot? They’re saying that all life should be over because of a mistake? Your life should end and there should be no opportunity to change? What are you talking about?”

“You’re not saying something to make people angry. That’s not why I’m on stage,” Hart explained. “I’m trying to make you laugh and if I did not make you laugh I failed. That’s my consequence.”

“If there’s a message to take from anything I’ve said,” he ended. “It’s that in this world of opinion, it’s OK to just disagree. It’s OK to not like what someone did and to say that person wasn’t for me. We are so caught up in everybody feeling like they have to be right and their way is the only way. Politics is f***ed up because, if you don’t choose our side, you’re dumb.”

Hart stepped aside from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards after some of his previous jokes and tweets drew criticism and the Academy requested that he apologize, as The Daily Wire reported.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars … this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” he wrote on Twitter. “I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

He added, “I’m sorry that I hurt people. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

