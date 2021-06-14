https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/local-fox-news-tv-reporter-says-parent-company-muzzling-her-working-project?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A TV news reporter for a Fox affiliate in Houston says the parent company is “muzzling” her and that she is sharing secret recordings with the undercover news operation Project Veritas.

The reporter, Ivory Hecker, made the on-air announcement Monday when she was supposed to be doing a story about a local heat wave, according to Newsweek.

“I want to let you, the viewers, know that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers,” said the KRIV reporter, when she was supposed to be doing a story on a local heatwave.

“And from what I’m gathering I am not the only reporter being subjected to this. I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox because it applies to you, the viewers.”

Just the News on Tuesday morning requested a comment from Fox’s corporate headquarters. The company had yet to respond to the request before this story was posted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

