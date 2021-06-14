https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/crowder-what-happened-to-christopher-sign

Dave Landau fills in for Steven Crowder to talk about Christopher Sign’s suicide. Also, he gives his top five examples of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being “stupid” so far this year. Then, Jeffrey Toobin’s return to CNN. Dave will read new YouTube guidelines to see if they make any sense. All that and more on today’s episode of “Louder with Crowder.”







