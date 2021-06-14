https://www.dailywire.com/news/main-symptoms-of-covid-19-appear-to-have-changed-expert-says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these are the symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

But a new report says those symptoms may be changing. Headaches and sore throats may now be “more common than fevers and coughs, according to a warning by UK experts,” the New York Post reported.

“‘COVID is acting differently now, it’s more like a cold,’ Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology who has been tracking symptoms throughout the pandemic, told the Telegraph,” the Post wrote. “Now, the most likely warning sign is a headache, followed by a sore throat and runny nose, the King’s College London professor said.”

“All those are not the old classic symptoms,” Spector told the Telegraph, “with the previous main indicators — a fever and cough — now respectively the fourth and fifth most likely symptoms, Spector told the UK paper”:

Spector said the shift became evident last month. It’s not yet clear exactly why it has changed, although one theory is it reflects the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant, which Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned could become the most dominant one in the US. “This variant seems to be working slightly differently,” Spector said.

Another theory is that with many people returning to regular life, more young people are getting the virus, and many have milder symptoms.

Spector warns that people may have COVID-19 and “aren’t realizing” it. “People might think they’ve got some sort of seasonal cold and they still go out to parties and they might spread it around,” he said.

Meanwhile, a CDC advisory panel is set to hold an emergency meeting to examine reports of heart inflammation in young males after doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The meeting, set for Friday, comes as reports have emerged of cases of myocarditis, which is the inflammation of heart muscles. The inflammation has occurred in young males who received their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but Fox News reported that the inflammations are “very rare and have not been directly linked to the vaccines.”

“Preliminary findings suggest the number of heart inflammation cases in people ages 16 to 24 following the second dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is higher than expected,” The Hill reported. “Limited data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine safety monitor system shows there have been 275 reported cases of myocarditis or pericarditis — inflammation conditions in the heart — in 16- to 24-year-old patients as of May 31. Most cases appear to occur in men.”

According to a CDC presentation prepared for a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel meeting last Thursday, the expected number of heart inflammation cases was between 10 and 102.

More than 12 million people within that age group have been fully vaccinated, and one CDC doctor warned that the data is incomplete.

“It’s a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison because, again, these are preliminary reports. Not all these will turn out to be true myocarditis or pericarditis reports,” CDC’s Dr. Tom Shimabukuro said, according to CBS News. The doctor also said most of those who have reported the condition are already fully recovered.

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective.”

“You may have side effects after vaccination. These are normal and should go away in a few days,” says the CDC. “It typically takes two weeks after vaccination for the body to build protection (immunity) against the virus that causes COVID-19. You are not fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after the 2nd dose of a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after a one-dose vaccine.”

