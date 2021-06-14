http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TT9lhTSqijw/index.html

The Columbus, Ohio-based company filed for Chapter 11 late Sunday, saying Covid-19 “created significant challenges” and that the move is “necessary.” Washington Prime secured $100 million in new funding to support its day-to-day operations so it can “continue in the ordinary course without interruption.”

“The company’s financial restructuring will enable Washington Prime to right size its balance sheet and position the company for success going forward,” said CEO Lou Conforti. “During the financial restructuring, we will continue to work toward maximizing the value of our assets and our operating infrastructure.”

Washington Prime WPG Shares ofplunged as much as 55% in early trading. The stock is down 60% for the year.

Temporary closures and relaxation of rent to some of its tenants were the causes of the bankruptcy. Washington Prime, which warned this move was coming in recent regulatory filings, said it’s using Chapter 11 to “implement a comprehensive and consensual financial restructuring” to deleverage its nearly $1 billion in debt.