https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558363-man-charged-in-capitol-riot-says-hes-running-for-congress

A New Hampshire man who was charged over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol says that he is running for Congress, WBTS reported on Monday.

“In the long run, if you’re running for office, any attention is good attention, so I think it will help me,” Jason Riddle told the NBC News affiliate.

Riddle says he is running against Rep. Ann KusterAnn McLane KusterThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Inauguration Day Democrats to determine leaders after disappointing election Pelosi seeks to put pressure on GOP in COVID-19 relief battle MORE (D-N.H.) in the 2022 midterms, but he appeared confused as to whether defeating her would send him to Concord, N.H., or Washington, D.C.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought Ann was a state representative,” Riddle told WBTS.

When it was made clear that Kuster represents New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District in D.C., Riddle reportedly responded, “Oh, well, I guess I have to run for that then.”

A strong supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden prepares to confront Putin Biden aims to bolster troubled Turkey ties in first Erdoğan meeting Senate investigation of insurrection falls short MORE, Riddle said that he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and drank a bottle of wine that he found in a senator’s office, taking a photo of the experience.

He was arrested by the FBI in February and charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property.

A veteran, Riddle is barred from going to D.C. due to the pending charges against him.

He has a court hearing for his charges next month.

“Despite my ongoing legal problems, I’m supposed to live my life the way I want, and I want to do this, so why not?” Riddle asked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

