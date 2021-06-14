https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-charged-with-stabbing-middle-schooler-to-death-in-random-attack-days-after-third-arrest-of-year

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the vicious murder of a Fargo, North Dakota, middle school girl.

Fourteen-year-old Jupiter Paulsen was allegedly strangled and stabbed more than 20 times by Arthur Prince Kollie on June 4, days before he was arrested and released for the third time this year.

“According to Robert Paulsen (the victim’s father) and court documents, Jupiter Paulsen was skateboarding from her father’s house to her mother’s house around 7 a.m. Friday, June 4, when she was randomly attacked,” Grand Forks Herald reported on the incident. “The assailant choked the girl and stabbed her more than 20 times over the course of about 20 minutes in an attack that was caught in part on security video from a store in the area of the attack, which occurred near Party City, at 4340 13th Ave. S., in Fargo.”

The alleged killer was initially charged with attempted murder, robbery, and aggravated assault in connection with the attack. When officers approached him, Kollie seemed to acknowledge the attack, asking authorities, “Attempted murder, as [in] she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?”

Kollie’s charges will be upgraded to murder from attempted murder, since the girl has been pronounced dead.

“We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes…,” Mr. Paulsen posted in an update to a GoFundMe account for Jupiter’s medical bills. “This is a very dark moment in our lives. Thank you all for the prayers, shares, and donations.”

According to Heavy.com, court records show that Kollie was on probation from a 2017 conviction and other cases in Cass County. Reports indicate the suspect was previously convicted of simple assault on a peace officer and was accused of striking an officer multiple times in the face.

“In December 2020, Kollie was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, discharge of a firearm within city limits and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,” the report said. “He pleaded guilty to those charges in May 2021 and was sentenced to 27 days in jail, with credit for already serving 27 days behind bars, and 18 months of probation.”

Not even halfway through 2021, Kollie had already been arrested three times, Heavy.com outlined, including an arrest days before he allegedly murdered the middle schooler:

Kollie has also been arrested three times in Cass County in 2021, court records show. One of the arrests occurred just days before he is accused of killing Jupiter Paulsen, according to Cass County court records viewed by Heavy. According to Cass County court records, Kollie was charged with criminal trespass on February 4, 2021, and pleaded guilty on April 26, 2021, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended. He was arrested on April 26, 2021, the day of his sentencing, on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, and sentenced to unsupervised probation. He was arrested on June 1, 2021, and charged with resisting a police officer. He pleaded guilty the same day of his arrest and was given a deferred sentence and 11 months of unsupervised probation. Valley News Live reports the trespassing case stemmed from an incident at a gas station and the resisting arrest charge came after Kollie was accused of being in a fight at Fort Noks, a downtown Fargo bar.

When the fundraiser for Jupiter was first established on June 5, Mr. Paulsen described the tragic events as follows:

Hello everyone. I am the Father of Daisy aka Jupiter Paulsen. On the morning of June 4th 2021 my daughter was riding her skateboard to her moms home before she had work. She is a victim of a random attack. The person beaten, strangled, and stabbed my daughter 25times Near party city in Fargo,ND. She is currently fighting for her life. She is stable from the neck down. But we are currently monitoring her brain activity since she was deprived oxygen to her brain. The next 72hrs is the most crucial due to the swelling to her brain. I have a lot of faith in our medical team that’s working around the clock doing everything they can to save my teenage daughter. I’m reaching out to you all because Jupiters road to recovery is going to be very challenging for us. All donations, shares, and prayer are greatly appreciated and all will be going towards my daughters needs. Thank you all for your time as we get through these difficult times.

The fundraising account has raised more than $51,500.

