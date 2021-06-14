https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-levin-trump-prisoners-rotting-away-in-dc-jail/

Posted by Kane on June 14, 2021 10:51 am

Julie Kelly appeared on Mark Levin last night — Excellent interview

Her latest piece — Letters from DC Jail

Highlights from the interview…

