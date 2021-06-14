https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mark-levin-trump-prisoners-rotting-away-in-dc-jail/
Julie Kelly appeared on Mark Levin last night — Excellent interview
Her latest piece — Letters from DC Jail
Highlights from the interview…
.@julie_kelly2 tells @marklevinshow The American people need to know Joe Biden‘s justice department is holding political prisoners in a jail in Washington DC. It was opened to hold Jan 6 defendants that was denied bail. This is a political prosecution against Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/nYwaba0xGW
— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) June 14, 2021
.@julie_kelly2 says she hasn’t seen any white supremacist or in a racist language in the court documents. pic.twitter.com/vJ4YwTO4MJ
— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) June 14, 2021
.@julie_kelly2 says it’s really important for people to understand these people are in jail on pretrial detention orders that have been requested by the justice department and signed off by federal judges in DC. pic.twitter.com/8DidIxYToe
— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) June 14, 2021
.@julie_kelly2 says we have a right to know what @SpeakerPelosi did but unfortunately we never will. They will never get to the bottom of it and another question we need answers to is why do they keep lying about what happened. pic.twitter.com/NcNbXjB4bx
— The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) June 14, 2021