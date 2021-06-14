https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mayhem-in-ocean-city/
Police in Ocean City Maryland tasered a 17-year-old teenager after they accused him of vaping yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PVzagAV5i1
— Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) June 13, 2021
Watch how he slips his hand behind his back right before they taze him.
That’s why this happened.
There were other incidents this weekend…
Four black men arrested for capping in Ocean City Maryland 😞 pic.twitter.com/zWdm5KTQWn
— LADYSTAR🌷💜🌷🇺🇸🆘 (@DianaBubby729) June 14, 2021
Cont. pic.twitter.com/jum5nTkX9v
— blank (@typicaldarkski1) June 13, 2021