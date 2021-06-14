https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/14/democrats-support-vaccine-mandate-employers/

Nearly 80% of Democrats believe employers should mandate the coronavirus vaccine, according to a newly released poll.

A CBS News-YouGov poll found that 79% of Democrats believe a private business should be allowed to require employees to receive the vaccine. Meanwhile, only 39% of Republicans agreed. The poll was conducted between June 8 and June 10 among 2,037 adults with a margin of error of 2.6%.

When broken down among voters in the 2020 election, 83% of those polled who voted for President Joe Biden were in favor of vaccine mandates while only 33% of those who voted for former President Donald Trump supported a mandate.

When it comes to bigger businesses that “accommodate larger groups of people, such as arenas, cruise ships or airplanes,” 87% of Democrats supported a vaccine mandate along with 46% of Republicans, according to the poll. Broken down among voting preferences, 89% of those who voted for Biden supported the mandate for big businesses and 40% who voted for Trump supported it, as well.

81% of Democrats polled support requiring customers and attendees at large venues to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, only 33% of Republicans supported the same measure. (RELATED: Biden Admin Says COVID-19 Vaccine Shouldn’t Be Mandatory For Federal Employees)

Nearly 200 Houston hospital workers are facing the possibility of losing their job if they don’t comply with a vaccine requirement.

Houston Methodist President and CEO Dr. Marc Boom told employees in April that they must receive the first dose of the vaccine by June 7 or face suspension and termination. A group of unvaccinated workers subsequently sued the hospital over the mandate, however, a U.S. District judge has tossed out their lawsuit.