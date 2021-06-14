https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mexican-gunmen-steal-7-million-ammunition-rounds-headed-to-texas/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

A group of gunmen in Central Mexico hijacked two tractor-trailers containing more than seven million rounds of ammunition headed to Texas. Mexican authorities recovered the two trucks without the ammo-loaded trailers following a large-scale search operation.

The incident took place this week in the state of Guanajuato. Authorities first learned of the theft when representatives from Tecnos Industries, who manufactures Aguila Ammunitions, contacted federal authorities after losing contact and GPS information from their two vehicles and security detail, Mexico’s Proceso magazine reported.

The majority of the rounds were .22 caliber. The shipment also included pallets of .38 Super, .40, and .45 caliber ammo, as well as various sizes and types of shotgun shells.

Continue reading at Breitbart…