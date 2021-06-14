https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c89640bbafd42ff5864afc
Physicists have said that they have proven, by analyzing gravitational waves from space, a theory developed by Stephen Hawking in the 1970s, which states that black holes cannot decrease in surface ar…
The Chinese government has claimed that radiation levels at the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong are normal following media reports warning of an “imminent radiological threat” following a lea…
A Black teenager at the center of a now-viral video showing an encounter with law enforcement that turned violent is urging others to stand up against police brutality.
…
As vaccinations picked up and case counts dropped, Valley Boulevard has slowly come back to life. Locals are starting to gravitate to their favorite noodle eatery or dim sum diner….
Here’s a rundown of what changes today: No more masks required for most vaccinated people, with a few exceptions….