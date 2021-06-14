https://www.dailywire.com/news/myanmars-civilian-leader-aung-san-suu-kyi-goes-on-trial-for-corruption

Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court on Monday and is facing charges deemed by critics as “bogus and politically motivated.”

She was taken into custody after the military took control of the country earlier this year. Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party were extremely successful in last year’s elections, but the military decided that the votes were inaccurate and took over.

The Washington Post reported, “Shortly after her detention, [Suu Kyi] was charged with possessing and importing walkie-talkies without a license, but the military steadily slapped on more severe charges, including corruption and violating the colonial-era secrets act. She faces a total of seven charges and penalties of up to 15 years — meaning she could spend the rest of her life in detention.”

Win Myint, Myanmar’s civilian president, worked with Suu Kyi in the government prior to the military takeover. Win Mint has also reportedly been detained on charges like hers.

Suu Kyi is not aware of where she is being held, according to her lawyers, because she was taken to an undisclosed location after she was arrested. “The trial is happening behind closed doors, with information only released through her lawyers or state media,” per The Post.

The head of Suu Kyi’s defense team, Khin Maung Zaw, said the hearings started on Monday around 10:30 in the morning and continued for around six hours. “Several prosecution witnesses were brought forward to testify,” per The Post.

The head of her defense team said that Suu Kyi “seemed not very well” but “paid keen attention” to the hearing. On Tuesday, two additional cases will be heard before the court.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for Human Rights, last week said that more violence is impending in the country. She also reportedly said that the global community should hold the military responsible for its actions.

“Rather than seeking dialogue, the military is branding its opponents as ‘terrorists’ and pursuing politically motivated charges against the democratic leadership,” Bachelet said. “In just over four months, Myanmar has gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe.”

According to the Associated Press, “Human Rights Watch said that the allegations being heard in a special court in the capital, Naypyitaw, are ‘bogus and politically motivated’ with the intention of nullifying the victory and preventing Suu Kyi from running for office again.”

“This trial is clearly the opening salvo in an overall strategy to neuter Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy party as a force that can challenge military rule in the future,” said Phil Robertson, the group’s deputy Asia director.

The Myanmar junta has violently cracked down on protesters who are pushing against the military takeover of the country.

According to Myanmar Now reporting from last week, many young activists were sentenced to prison and tortured after being arrested for allegedly protesting the coup. “The young activists were tortured during the interrogation process in the Tanintharyi Region town, according to another dissident who was arrested with them and among those released earlier,” the outlet reported.

A man who had been formerly detained told Myanmar Now, “They said, ‘What is it you chant and sing in marches and protests? How many fingers do you hold up?’ and beat us up. Anyone with a tattoo of Amay Suu was treated even worse,” he said, referencing Suu Kyi.

“They said, ‘You called us military dogs. Well, military dogs bite.’ And they just kept beating us,” the man said.

Footage of violent protests came out in March showing “security forces shooting a person at point-blank range and chasing down and savagely beating demonstrators…In other footage, about two dozen security forces, some with their firearms drawn, chase two people wearing the construction helmets donned by many protesters down a street. When they catch up to the people, they repeatedly beat them with rods and kick them. One of the officers is filming the scene on his cell phone,” per the AP.

The international community has expressed some outrage at Myanmar for its actions against democratic leaders and citizens, but the world is watching to see what additional efforts might be taken to support the pro-democracy efforts in the area.

