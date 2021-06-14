https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/neither-were-our-founders-dipsht-chris-cillizzas-dig-at-rand-paul-for-not-being-a-big-fan-of-democracy-goes-oh-so-very-wrong/

Chris Cillizza had to know this wouldn’t go well.

C’mon man!

From CNN (sorry!):

Rand Paul has a very interesting view on American democracy: He’s not a fan.

And he’s right. *shrug*

“The idea of democracy and majority rule really is what goes against our history and what the country stands for,” told The New York Times in a story published Monday. “The Jim Crow laws came out of democracy. That’s what you get when a majority ignores the rights of others.”

Still right. *shrug again*

Paul’s point, I think, is that the rights of the minority party in the Senate are sacrosanct because we have a representative democracy (where people elect representatives to cast votes on policy) rather than direct democracy (where people decide the policies they want). Paul means to argue that because people elected to have members of Congress represent their interests, they inherently believed that simple majority rule was not the best answer. And, therefore, the current obstruction by Republicans in the Senate — on the January 6 commission bill, among other things — is entirely in keeping with the founding principles of America.

And he’s right again.

Sorry, Chris, but that is literally how this works.

He agrees with the Founders.

Go figure.

Winner winner chicken dinner right here. ^

