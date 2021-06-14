https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/no-one-is-more-addicted-to-this-site-than-her-chrissy-teigen-tries-tweeting-an-apology-for-being-a-nasty-bully-makes-things-worse/

Didn’t Chrissy Teigen quit Twitter like five times now? And every time she comes back. We thought when she bolted after being confronted with her own history of bullying on social media that she might actually really be gone this time but … nope.

The Twitter spotlight, no matter how painful it is for her, keeps calling her back.

From her medium:

Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate “sit here and think about what you’ve done”. Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past. As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them. As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that? I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to. I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted. It’s like my own version of that show My Name is Earl! I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs.

Oh, good gravy.

We didn’t share all of it because even we have a ‘vomit-inducing’ limit.

Needless to say, this isn’t going over so hot for her on Twitter as she trends for all the wrong reasons.

I think she misspelled “high”. https://t.co/nhaoh4wRJ2 — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) June 14, 2021

This all Could not have happened to a nicer person 😂😂😂😂. https://t.co/MljkG8Z0SY — CalmYe (@jacobygoodtimes) June 14, 2021

Didn’t I read this exact apology like three weeks ago https://t.co/cdzHcM7TGE — Patrick (@patstant) June 14, 2021

She does seem to keep apologizing over and over again.

Hrm.

Lol! I’m enjoying your downfall. Sucks that it had to take a white woman complaining about you, instead of that lil black girl that you bullied https://t.co/6igBsKrFAG — WilHova (@WilHovaJr) June 14, 2021

not even going to read this. shut up https://t.co/Swm0tO5lut — anna (@dirkamatic) June 14, 2021

Oof.

Oof again.

lmao has there ever been anyone as addicted to this website as Chrissy Teigen is https://t.co/qq68tPGDqV — Big Bob (@HuttonBig) June 14, 2021

It’s pretty bad.

And speaking of pretty bad, if you have a chance you should look up some of the tweets she sent to people like Lindsay Lohan …

