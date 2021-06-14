https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/not-the-bee-actual-headline-about-biden-giving-boris-a-hand-in-sausage-wars-by-beating-off-the-eu-breaks-twitter/

This is real.

No seriously.

We didn’t believe it at first either and THEN we wondered if this person had been reading OUR headlines because HA HA HA HA HA.

So good.

And not to worry – we did our due diligence to make sure this is a legitimate article and not something someone made up pretending to be a hilarious headline.

Here’s the story.

Well, thank goodness Biden isn’t embarrassing us or anything.

From Metro.Co.Uk:

Joe Biden will be hoping he can end the ‘sausage wars’ between Britain and the European Union as he meets Boris Johnson for the first time today. A trade crisis has deepened after the UK government threatened to ferry British meat into Northern Ireland without any checks. Under the agreed Northern Ireland Protocol, UK farmers may be barred from sending certain chilled meat products west across the Irish Sea. The clock is now ticking on the disputed trade between Britain and Northern Ireland as a post-Brexit grace period is due to end on June 30.

Sausage wars.

Who knew those were a thing?

What’s next? Bacon Battles?

*we’d win if so*

It looks like the politics over sausage has finally come to a head. I wonder how this will climax. Can’t wait to see the outcome. — David B (@hoyadave) June 14, 2021

Ok, we’d better stop before we write something that will get us in trouble.

EL OH EL.

***

