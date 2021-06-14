https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/14/oh-honey-no-blue-check-director-schooled-for-ri-damn-diculous-claim-about-what-she-thinks-our-founders-intended/

McConnell told Hugh Hewitt it would be highly unlikely he would allow Biden to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024 if he’s a majority leader.

Good.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says now on Hugh Hewitt’s show that it’s “highly unlikely” he would allow Biden to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024 if he’s majority leader — or even 2023. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) June 14, 2021

And this brought out the pink-hatted angry fist-shakers:

Our Founders never intended Senate Majority Leader to have such power over the Executive. Obama should’ve gone to court over Garland & torpedoed McConnell’s overreach right then. https://t.co/Aoz7JnURmx — Melissa Jo Peltier (@MelissaJPeltier) June 14, 2021

Awwww, isn’t it cute when a blue-check pretends they know a damn thing about our Founders?

And by cute we mean annoying AF.

That’s not how any of this works.

At least she called her honey.

*munches on dry ramen packet It’s right here. It’s in the Constitution. You gotta look it up, Ms. Peltier. https://t.co/RzKZwLxg4X pic.twitter.com/WD8rrhdFlx — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) June 14, 2021

It’s RIGHT THERE.

Please dont talk about things you dont understand. https://t.co/2QK5NN7ixq — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 14, 2021

GP Ah. TV/film industry. That pretty much explains the cluelessness and belief in her omniscience. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 14, 2021

You should’ve listened when GOP told Harry Reid getting rid of the judicial filibuster would end up biting democrats in the butt, but you were all for it then, right? — Queen Velvet-Wild West Pimp Style (@TMIWITW) June 14, 2021

We all warned them.

They didn’t listen.

That’s how the cookie crumbles we suppose.

Lookit you, pretending to care about what the Founding Fathers you loathe had intended. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) June 14, 2021

“Obama should’ve gone to court over Garland “ And he would have been laughed out of the court. You’re a ridiculous and petulant child. Pro tip: you don’t always get your way. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 14, 2021

“If I don’t like the Senate a Minority Leader, then he shall have no power whatsoever!” – James Madison 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/rixgRgalMn — Mimi (@MadMimi3) June 14, 2021

Gosh, wasn’t Madison a Founder? Like a SUPER important one?

Heh.

This is so stupid.The Framers expressly struck down requiring the Senate to affirmatively act or require them how to reach conclusion on a nomination, and those that have not been confirmed, the vast majority, over 80%, were not given a hearing. Clearly, the Senate acted lawfully — The Virginian (@KyleEHi58958518) June 14, 2021

Great theory but what is your legal argument? Obama would have been laughed out. — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) June 14, 2021

The Constitution begs to differ. — Jean Paul Zodeaux (@JeanPaulZodeaux) June 14, 2021

You can’t always get what you want. You should have learned that as a child… but if that tweet is any indication, you’re still a child. — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 14, 2021

That sums up the modern Left. Petulant children who throw temper tantrums when they don’t get what they want and they think since THEY WANT IT surely that’s the way it’s supposed to be.

So daft, vapid, and embarrassing.

Like her tweet.

Civics curriculums need some serious attention. Here’s the short version Melissa. That’s exactly how our f*cking country was designed to work. — Made in Michigan (@KathyPoteau) June 14, 2021

Ding ding ding.

***

