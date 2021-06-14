https://hannity.com/media-room/on-this-day-june-14th-1777-the-continental-congress-formally-adopts-the-american-flag/
100% KENNEDY: ‘Pretty Please, With Sugar on Top, Stand Your A** Up for the National Anthem!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.03.21
Senator John Kennedy launched his re-election bid this week; promoting his new webpage while asking Americans “pretty please, stand your ass up for the national anthem!”
“My campaign people would beat me around the head if I didn’t ask folks to go to my website. I put up some cool new pictures… Pretty please, with sugar on top, stand your ass up for the National Anthem!”
“I promise I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad. Come hell or high water, your values will be my values. I will never be silent when the radical nut jobs tell me to sit down and shut up. Today, I announced I’m running for re-election to the U.S. Senate,” said Kenney in a video posted on Twitter.
“I will always refuse to be beaten. You can write that down and take it home to mama,” he added.
“I will not let you down — I’d rather drink weed killer,” he added.
Watch Kennedy above.
CUBAN CAVES: Billionaire Mark Says National Anthem Will Resume at Mavericks Games This Week
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.11.21
After a fierce backlash on social media from NBA fans, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed Wednesday that the National Anthem will be played before future games at his home stadium in Dallas, Texas.
“The Dallas Mavericks will again play the national anthem before home games, a day after team owner Mark Cuban confirmed to The Washington Post that they had not played the anthem this season at his direction,” reports the Washington Post.
“With NBA teams now in process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said in the statement released Wednesday afternoon.
The Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the national anthem before games https://t.co/QoQhdcsDej
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 10, 2021
“We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country,” Cuban said. “I have always stood for the anthem with the hand over my heart – no matter where I hear it played. But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them. We feel they also need to be respected and heard because they have not been heard.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.