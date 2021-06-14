https://www.theepochtimes.com/owner-of-over-100-us-malls-files-for-bankruptcy_3858714.html

Washington Prime Group, the corporation which owns more than 100 U.S. malls, filed for bankruptcy on June 13 citing financial woes tied to the CCP virus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many companies, including Washington Prime Group, making a Chapter 11 filing necessary to reduce the Company’s outstanding indebtedness,” the company said in a press release. “Throughout the restructuring process, the Company remains committed to serving as a preeminent operator of retail town centers and will continue to serve its guests.”

The Ohio-based real estate investment trust filed paperwork for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court on June 13, court documents (pdf) show. The filing would allow the company to remain in business while it restructures its debt and seeks a route to fully repay its creditors.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) owned interests in 104 malls containing 56 million square feet of leasable retail space as of Dec. 31, 2019. The company had $4.25 billion in assets last year and is currently in debt for roughly $1 billion.

“The Company’s financial restructuring will enable WPG to right-size its balance sheet and position the company for success going forward,” Lou Conforti, the CEO of Washington Prime Group, said in a statement.

“During the financial restructuring, we will continue to work toward maximizing the value of our assets and our operating infrastructure. The Company expects operations to continue in the ordinary course for the benefit of our guests, tenants, vendors, stakeholders and colleagues.”

WPG shares tumbled 30 percent on Monday. The company’s share price has trended down over the course of more than four years from a peak of $124.65 per share in August 2016. WPG reported losing more than $219 million amid the pandemic-related shutdowns in 2020, according to filings.

Two other mall owners, CBL Properties and PREIT, also filed for bankruptcy last year, according to CNN. Both cited the pandemic of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus, as well shifting consumer habits, as reasons for their financial woes. The two firms owned roughly 130 malls.

Retail analysts with UBS had estimated that nearly 80,000 stores nationwide would shut down by 2025 due to the impact of the pandemic and shifting consumer habits.

