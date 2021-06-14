https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/558337-pink-floyds-roger-waters-no-f-king-way-zuckerberg-can-use-our

Roger Waters, a founding member of the British rock band Pink Floyd, revealed at a press event last week that he had turned down a “huge, huge amount of money” from Facebook for permission to use one of its songs in an Instagram advertisement.

Waters made the revelation while speaking at a pro-Julian AssangeJulian Paul AssangeBiden DOJ to continue to seek Assange extradition Assange, Snowden among those not included on Trump pardon list Trump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon MORE event, the Rolling Stone reports. The rock star shared that he had received a letter asking for permission to use the song “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2″ from Floyd’s 1979 album “The Wall.”

“It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money,” Waters told the gathered media. “And the answer is, ‘F— You. No f—— way.’”

Waters read from the letter Facebook sent which said, “We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is.”

“And yet, they want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram more powerful than it already is,” Waters responded, “so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out into the general public so the general public can go, ‘What? No. No More.’”

He specifically took aim at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, referencing Facebook’s predecessor “FaceMash,” which Zuckerberg had created to rate the physical appearance of women on Harvard’s campus.

“How did this little prick who started out as ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a four out of five, she’s ugly, we’ll give her a four out of five,’ how did we give him any power?” asked the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame member. “And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world.”

